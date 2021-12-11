News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Newspaper: Bill that ‘pampers’ Armenia banks to have very serious consequences
Newspaper: Bill that ‘pampers’ Armenia banks to have very serious consequences
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The draft law "On Non-Cash Transactions" has already been adopted in the NA [(National Assembly)] in the first reading. According to the draft, as of 2022, carrying out cash transactions in excess of 300 thousand drams will no longer be allowed between individuals, and in the case of organizations and individual entrepreneurs, only the non-cash principle will apply.

Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors, Nairi Sargsyan, noted in a conversation with Past that as a result, the country will face very serious problems. He pointed to many possible problems, also saying that for various reasons, an attachment has been imposed by the CESJA [(Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts)] on the [bank] accounts of almost half of the RA population, and people avoid opening a bank account.

According to him, a problem will arise in terms of the payments of tourists, who will not be able to make purchases in excess of 300 thousand drams in cash, whereas [credit] card payments are not favorable options, taking into account also the rather high commissions charged by banks.

He did not rule out that in case the bill is adopted, the banks, using their monopoly position, may increase the cash commissions.

"That is, it turns out that with this step we are ‘pampering’ the banks. In addition, it should be taken into account that in many cases the RA population avoids non-cash payments. This will have very serious consequences for the poor, as well as for people unfamiliar with new technologies."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director
Badasyan stated that the...
 Armenia finance minister receives France Ambassador and French Development Agency Regional Director
The French Ambassador stated that she is...
 Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also followed suit in the country…
 Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget
The opposition factions, however, voted against it…
 ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)
The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos