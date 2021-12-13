US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stated that North and South Korea, as well as the United States and China, have agreed "in principle" to call a formal end to the Korean War, which concluded in an armistice earlier in 1953.

Moon Jae-in further asserted that owing to North Korea's demands, they are “not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations." He further exuded hopes on initiations of talks on the matter.

The Korean War, which stretched throughout the years 1950 till 1953, effectively divided the peninsula. Ever Since then, North Korea, which is backed by China as well as South Korea which has been supported by the US have been at loggerheads in a hostile relationship.