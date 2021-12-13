News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.67
EUR
557.44
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War
US, North Korea, South Korea and China agree to end Korean War
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stated that North and South Korea, as well as the United States and China, have agreed "in principle" to call a formal end to the Korean War, which concluded in an armistice earlier in 1953.

Moon Jae-in further asserted that owing to North Korea's demands, they are “not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations." He further exuded hopes on initiations of talks on the matter.

The Korean War, which stretched throughout the years 1950 till 1953, effectively divided the peninsula. Ever Since then, North Korea, which is backed by China as well as South Korea which has been supported by the US have been at loggerheads in a hostile relationship.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Seoul says South Korea is out of patience with North Korea
"We solemnly warn that we will not tolerate the North's nonsense words anymore...
 South Korea President on sanctions on North Korea
According to him, the expansion of cooperation between...
 Pompeo hopes North Korea will make right decision on denuclearization talks
"So we continue to be in conversation with them about convincing them that it is in the North Koreans’ best interest...
 US offers North Korea to resume talks in Stockholm
"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm…
South Korea urges North Korea to refrain from offensive language with Seoul
“Kim said Seoul seems to still have lingering hope for "playing the role of mediator”…
South Korean and Chinese leaders hope for better ties
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos