Pyongyang: Joint military exercises by Washington and Seoul bring Korean Peninsula to brink of war
Pyongyang: Joint military exercises by Washington and Seoul bring Korean Peninsula to brink of war
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States and South Korea will face "unprecedented" security problems if they do not end their campaign of hostile military pressure on Pyongyang, including joint military exercises, Choi Jin, deputy director general of the Institute for Disarmament and Peace, a Foreign Ministry think tank, told Associated Press Television News.

“If the US and its allies choose to confront us militarily, they will face unprecedented security instability," he said.

He said Washington and Seoul's joint military exercises this year are bringing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. He accused U.S. and South Korean officials of conspiring to discuss the deployment of U.S. strategic nuclear forces during another joint exercise due to begin next month.

“The US should keep in mind that they will be treated on the basis of equality if they threaten us with nuclear weapons,” Chow said. He said Washington must abandon its “anachronistic and suicidal policy of hostility” toward North Korea or face “unintended consequences.”

Regular U.S.-South Korean military exercises are a major source of hostility on the Korean Peninsula.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
