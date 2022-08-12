News
Friday
August 12
Guterres says UN unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is unwavering in his commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, AP reports.

In a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol in Seoul, Guterres said he reaffirmed the UN's clear commitment to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the DPRK.

The main goal is to bring peace, security and stability to the entire region, he said, praising South Korea's participation in international peace efforts and the fight against climate change.

Guterres, who arrived in South Korea Thursday, later met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

North Korea has tested more than 30 ballistic missiles this year, including conducting its first intercontinental ballistic missile flights since 2017.
