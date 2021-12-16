180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 180 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,157 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,874 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 470, the total respective number so far is 327,029, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,767—a drop by 309 from the previous day.
And 7,571 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,472,320 such tests have been performed to date.