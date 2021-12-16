News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.02
EUR
543.28
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 180 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,157 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,874 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 470, the total respective number so far is 327,029, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,767—a drop by 309 from the previous day.

And 7,571 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,472,320 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
212 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but six of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
According to him, the mortality rate...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
And fourteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 161 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 26 more coronavirus patients have died…
 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 18 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 133 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
In fact, 7,866 patients are currently undergoing treatment…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos