Putin to recognize Donestk and Luhansk independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Donetsk people's republic and the Luhansk people's republic should be immediately recognized, RIA Novosti has reported.
Putin is expected to make a TV address shortly.
Cooperation documents were then signed between Putin and DPR head Denis Pushilin and LPR head Leonid Pasechnik
On Tuesday, a closed-door meeting of the Federation Council will consider the issue of recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk.
Earlier, the heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics had made this request to the Russian leader.
At a meeting on Monday, members of the Security Council supported this initiative, noting that Ukraine had left Russia no choice.