Putin to recognize Donestk and Luhansk independent
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Donetsk people's republic and the Luhansk people's republic should be immediately recognized, RIA Novosti has reported.

Putin is expected to make a TV address shortly.

Cooperation documents were then signed between Putin and DPR head Denis Pushilin and LPR head Leonid Pasechnik

On Tuesday, a closed-door meeting of the Federation Council will consider the issue of recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk.

Earlier, the heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics had made this request to the Russian leader.

At a meeting on Monday, members of the Security Council supported this initiative, noting that Ukraine had left Russia no choice.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
