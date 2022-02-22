European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh

Members of the European Parliament have come to Armenia to offer support and assistance. However, they cannot solve the problems instead of Yerevan and Baku, Marina Kaljurand, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and member of the European Parliament said.

Her remarks came at the meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan on Tuesday.

According to her, the members of the European Parliament have arrived in Armenia to provide support and assistance to Yerevan and Baku. "We cannot solve problems, because these are your countries and your problems. So you will have to solve them on your own," she said.

She also said that she would be happy to ensure the presence of representatives of European parliaments in the region under the auspices of the OSCE.

The European MP called on both sides to refrain from insulting remarks and polarizing rhetoric. In her opinion, this does not help and does not contribute to the advancement of the dialogue.

Kaljurand also commented on the statements made by both sides. Their representatives, in particular, talked about steps that would stand out for pragmatism. They talked, for example, about the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. "These are the very small pragmatic steps that we need now. They will strengthen mutual trust, confidence and mutual respect. That is what we are lacking at the moment," the parliamentarian said.

She reminded that the European Parliament has not recognized the final results of the 44-day war in Karabakh and noted that this position has been reconfirmed in the resolution adopted last week.

"We have stated very clearly that war has never been and is not an acceptable solution. Therefore, if we are here discussing the possibility of achieving a stable and lasting peace, we must understand that this can only be achieved through negotiations. In this case we are talking about negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group," Kaljurand said, responding to the Azerbaijani delegation.