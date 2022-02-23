Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks

The Luhansk office of the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination reported on a terrorist attack.
"Another terrorist attack took place in Luhansk at around 04:15. Operative services and law enforcement agencies are working at the site of the explosion," the statement reads.
An explosion took place in the 4-story building of the editorial office of the Leninsky district TV center in Donetsk. This was reported to dan-news by the general director of the First Republican Channel, Sergey Pelyanitsin, who was in the TV center at that moment.
According to him, there are no victims.
A powerful explosion was also heard in Donetsk.
And an assassination attempt was made, in the Donetsk capital last night, against Donetsk former defense minister Vladimir Kononov.