Wednesday
February 23
Wednesday
February 23
Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks
Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Luhansk office of the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination reported on a terrorist attack.

"Another terrorist attack took place in Luhansk at around 04:15. Operative services and law enforcement agencies are working at the site of the explosion," the statement reads.

An explosion took place in the 4-story building of the editorial office of the Leninsky district TV center in Donetsk. This was reported to dan-news by the general director of the First Republican Channel, Sergey Pelyanitsin, who was in the TV center at that moment.

According to him, there are no victims.

A powerful explosion was also heard in Donetsk.

And an assassination attempt was made, in the Donetsk capital last night, against Donetsk former defense minister Vladimir Kononov.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
