PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


We are observing some stabilization of the Covid situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In her turn, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said, in particular, "Yes, we are going to a steady decline [in coronavirus cases in Armenia]."

She added that if this trend continues, the number of respective hospital bed capacity will be reduced as of next week.

For his part, PM Pashinyan said that this rate of decline will continue, and that now they are considering the matter of lifting the requirement to wear face masks in Armenia—even indoors.

And the health minister noted that some restrictions will be reviewed, and wearing face masks will be mandatory only in medical centers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
