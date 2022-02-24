Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable

US President Joe Biden issued a statement saying Russia had launched "an unprovoked and unjustified attack" on the Ukrainian people.
"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."
On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas.