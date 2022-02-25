News
Media: Chinese rover discovered strange glass spheres on the far side of the moon
Media: Chinese rover discovered strange glass spheres on the far side of the moon
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Chinese rover Yutu-2 has discovered two strange glass spheres on the far side of the moon, writes LiveScience.

Glittering like translucent pearls against the moon's dry and dusty landscape, the lunar spheres are the first of their kind to be found on the lunar surface and have only recently formed, the researchers say.

Glass has been spotted on the Moon before, both by the Yutu 2 rover and NASA's Apollo 16 mission. It forms when silicon-rich minerals such as pyroxene and feldspar overheat rapidly.

However, this is the first time that glass spheres have been found on the Moon.

Scientists do not know their exact origin, but they believe that these balls could have formed during an eruption on the Moon or after a high-speed meteorite impact.

The researchers will publish their findings on February 26 in Science Bulletin.
Հայերեն and Русский
