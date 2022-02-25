News
Pashinyan: Armenia was in situation when CSTO rapid crisis response mechanisms did not work
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

Welcoming Prime Minister Pashinyan, the President of Kazakhstan, in particular, noted, “Dear Nikol Vovaevich, I am very glad to see you, the relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia are developing steadily. This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a very important year. An open political dialogue has been established between us at the top and high levels, parliamentary, cultural and humanitarian ties are developing. You know that we have the warmest feelings for Armenia and the Armenian people, I personally have great respect for you and the Armenian people. I think I know the history of your people quite well, I appreciate the achievements in culture and other spheres.

In practice, we are allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, so I think that just these relations between our countries are considered the most optimal. As for Kazakhstan, we will continue to work in that direction."

In turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted. "Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich, I am glad to meet you. This is our first face-to-face meeting this year, but we have talked on the phone many times. I am very glad that after the events that took place in Kazakhstan, normal life has been fully restored, and we are already discussing our further economic cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union, further development of the Eurasian Economic Area.

I would like to emphasize that I am glad that the crisis management mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have finally worked. You know that this was the priority of the presidency of the Republic of Armenia. We have always believed that the CSTO rapid crisis response mechanisms should work properly. Unfortunately, Armenia was in a situation when we thought that the mechanism should work, but, unfortunately, that did not happen. After that, we became the CSTO chairing country and announced that this is one of our priorities. I am very glad that we were able to launch that mechanism when it was necessary. I would like to thank you once again for your warm words and hospitality."

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed various issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, touched upon a number of topics related to the integration processes.
