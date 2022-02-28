News
Monday
February 28
News
Artsakh President pays tribute to victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait
Artsakh President pays tribute to victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President of the Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday visited the Stepanakert Memorial, on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, Azerbaijan, and laid flowers at the monument to the innocent victims of this tragedy.

The Artsakh head of state was accompanied by National Assembly speaker Artur Tovmasyan, top state and military leadership, public and political figures, the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
