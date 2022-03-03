News
March 03
March 03
News
March 03
March 03
Georgia PM signs application for EU membership
Georgia PM signs application for EU membership
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Irakli Garibashvili signed Georgia's application for EU membership, First Georgian Channel reported.

According to Garibashvili, submitting the application for EU membership is another important step on the path of the European integration of Georgia.

"Today is a historic day for Georgia. I am signing the application for membership to the EU on behalf of the country. Filing the application for the EU membership is one more important step on Georgia's road towards European integration. A step which opens a new page in our history," he said.

He said that Georgia is a European country and it had always belonged to the European space of culture and civilization throughout its centuries-old history.

"The history of Georgia itself, which is the history of the struggle for freedom, is the proof that these values are inherent in the nature of the Georgian people and are therefore inseparable," Garibashvili said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
