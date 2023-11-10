Security Council head: There is ‘European integration’ notion in Armenia

There is a “European integration” notion in Armenia; but there is also the notion of becoming a non-bloc state. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.
"We [the Armenian authorities] listen to the civil society and try to grasp what the best tools are for Armenia that can provide both security and development and have peace in the region," Grigoryan said.
He noted that Armenia has become convinced that democracy is the best tool to address internal matters.
"Now the biggest question in our society is whether democracy can also ensure external security. Indeed, Armenia's democracy is often targeted; and to protect against it, it is necessary that Armenia receive major assistance to diversify its economy, to diversify its resources in the security sector," said the secretary of the Security Council.