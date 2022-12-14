News
Serbian MFA calls Pristina's bid for EU membership parody
Serbian MFA calls Pristina's bid for EU membership parody
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The application of the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo for EU membership is a parody, Pristina is not a UN member, Serbian Foreign Ministry state secretary Nemanja Starovic said.

"Kosovo interim authorities just applied for EU membership. Seems like a parody at first glance. Not-a-country administered by the UN joining the EU is in full disregard for the UN Charter, Lisbon Treaty etc. Makes me wonder if I could apply to NASA to fly to the Moon?" wrote the Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister in his Twitter account.

The head of Kosovo's self-proclaimed republic, Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the speaker of the "parliament," Glauk Konjufca, solemnly signed an application for EU membership in Pristina on Wednesday, which was expected to be officially submitted to Brussels on Thursday. After the signing, Kurti said Pristina would hand over the EU accession application to the Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday.
