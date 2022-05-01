Hungary says 10 European countries opened bank accounts in Russia to pay for natural gas in rubles

Ten European countries, including Hungary, have opened accounts in a Russian bank to pay for Russian natural gas through the mechanism proposed by Moscow—in Russian rubles, Moskovskii Komsomolets reported.
A representative of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained that Hungary transfers the respective money in euros, and a financial institution converts it into rubles.
He added that other countries are concealing their actions because "being good" in Europe now means lying to one's own people and the whole world.
The Hungarian official reminded that the EU has not imposed any sanctions that prohibit payment in rubles for Russian natural gas. This process is regulated by civil law agreements between countries and companies.