Police: 199 people apprehended in Yerevan as of noon

YEREVAN. – As of noon Monday, 199 citizens carrying out disobedience actions in the capital Yerevan have been brought to police stations, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia.
Citizens have blocked various streets in Yerevan since early this morning. In order to reopen these streets, large police forces have been dispatched in the city. They are reopening these roads—but by using brute force against the protesters.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Many citizens have joined them. They announce that they will not go home from the aforesaid square until they reach their final goal: the resigning of the incumbent Armenian authorities.