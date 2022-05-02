News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
449.65
EUR
473.26
RUB
6.34
Show news feed
Police: 199 people apprehended in Yerevan as of noon
Police: 199 people apprehended in Yerevan as of noon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – As of noon Monday, 199 citizens carrying out disobedience actions in the capital Yerevan have been brought to police stations, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia.

Citizens have blocked various streets in Yerevan since early this morning. In order to reopen these streets, large police forces have been dispatched in the city. They are reopening these roads—but by using brute force against the protesters.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Many citizens have joined them. They announce that they will not go home from the aforesaid square until they reach their final goal: the resigning of the incumbent Armenian authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Civil disobedience actions are carried out in some Armenia cities
In addition, the Yerevan-Sevan and Yerevan-Ararat motorways, as well as the M6 highway in Alaverdi are closed off…
 Demonstrators demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation block Sevan-Yerevan motorway
The police have dispatched a lot of forces there…
 Police: 117 demonstrators apprehended in Yerevan
For not carrying out the lawful requests of the police officers…
 Police special forces apprehend Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s son
Levon Kocharyan was taking part in the march of civil disobedience…
 Police: 70 people apprehended from Yerevan streets
For failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party MPs are worried
And the cautious ones have smelled a change of power and decided to go underground for the time being…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos