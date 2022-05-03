News
Police special forces apprehend Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s son
Police special forces apprehend Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan’s son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


At Marshal Baghramyan Avenue of the capital Yerevan, the Armenia Police special forces apprehended the protesters who had blocked this road, including the son of second President Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, who was taking part in the march of civil disobedience.

Levon Kocharyan told the participants of the march, "Dear people, our fight continues."

"He is the son of a national hero," said one of the protesters.

Subsequently, the police forcibly reopened Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.

The demonstrators chanting, "[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], traitor" and "Shame [on you]!"

Later, Levon Kocharyan wrote on Facebook: "They have apprehended [me], are taking [me] to the Massiv [district police] department. Everything will be OK."

As reported earlier, the opposition’s actions of civil disobedience have resumed Tuesday in Yerevan, citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital, and the police are using force to reopen these streets and apprehending the citizens.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
