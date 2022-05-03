News
Armenia defense minister receives Kansas National Guard delegation
Armenia defense minister receives Kansas National Guard delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Tuesday received the delegation of the National Guard of the US State of Kansas headed by Major General David Weishaar, The Adjutant General (TAG) of the State of Kansas.

Touching upon the Armenia-Kansas military cooperation, the parties stressed that effective measures are being taken in peacekeeping, military education, military medicine, and several other domains, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The Armenian defense minister of highlighted the continuous support of the US Government and, in particular, the Kansas National Guard, to the reforms of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues related to regional security. The defense minister of Armenia presented the military-political and security situation in the region, the parties exchanged views on strengthening peace and stability in the current geopolitical situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
