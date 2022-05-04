There is still lot to do in 'October 27' case, says Armenia Prosecutor General

There is still a lot to be done about the "October 27" criminal case. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan stated about this at Wednesday’s of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, while presenting the report on the activities of the Prosecutor General's Office and answering the questions of the MPs from the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction.

According to Davtyan, the Prosecutor General's Office has made a public statement on the "October 27" case, and the MPs are informed about it.

"By my decision, the verdict of the organizers of this criminal case was annulled and the investigation was started again. There is still a lot to be done about the criminal case, both in terms of investigative actions and operative-investigative means. I can say with confidence that all the means of prosecutorial influence were used at the necessary moment. They are used in order to solve the mentioned criminal case and bring all the guilty to justice," the Prosecutor General said.

On October 27, 1999, a group of terrorists broke into the NA building and shot dead the parliament government heads and several members who are there. As a result, then Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and NA speaker Karen Demirchyan died on the spot. Six others were killed along with them.