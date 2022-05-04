News
Armenia Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM
Armenia Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Ministry press service reported.

During the meeting, the Armenian Defense Minister presented the results of his earlier meeting with his Georgian counterpart and the achievements in the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere.

Suren Papikyan also presented Armenia's steps toward establishing peace in the region and highlighted the importance of Georgia's role in this process.

The Armenian Defense Minister thanked the Georgian Prime Minister for his efforts in the repatriation of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan, thanks to which, in particular, 15 Armenian POWs returned to Armenia on 12 June last year.

At the same time, the delegation headed by Suren Papikyan visited the "Heroes" square in Tbilisi, laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute. It goes about the monument to the participants of the anti-Soviet uprising and the "five-day" war of 2008 - the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
