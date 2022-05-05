President says Artsakh continues to maintain its vision for future, toward independence

STEPANAKERT. – In Martuni city, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan met with officials of the Martuni region administration and community leaders.
First, the head of state reflected on the socioeconomic programs in Artsakh, noting that the work aimed at eliminating the consequences of the 2020 war should be continued at an accelerated pace, the Artsakh President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to the President, in addition to defense programs, the Artsakh government will consistently implement all the main programs outlined—especially in housing and agriculture.
Touching upon the difficult security and geopolitical situation, Harutyunyan noted that based on the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, Artsakh continues to maintain its vision for the future—and based on the independence and state building direction adopted three decades ago.