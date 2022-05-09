North Korea urges citizens to strictly adhere to antiviral measures in connection with COVID-19

North Korea called for increased efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which is the organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, urged citizens not to lose vigilance and stressed that even a single violation of anti-virus measures could disable the entire quarantine system established in the country.
According to the Yonhap news agency, according to South Korean intelligence, the temporary quarantine imposed on the DPRK last Wednesday could allegedly be related to COVID-19. However, the possibility of an outbreak of water-borne diseases, such as typhoid fever, is not ruled out.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang continues to claim no cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Since the end of January 2020, due to the coronavirus, the borders of North Korea have been completely closed to foreigners and citizens of the country.