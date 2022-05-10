Shanghai subway shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in city

Shanghai's last two subway lines have been shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a post posted on the subway's Weibo social media account.
The Shanghai subway is the world's first metro in length - 831 kilometers, it has 20 lines and 508 stations. Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger traffic was more than 10 million people per day.
Shanghai has been on lockdown since March 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities expected the two rounds of testing to be completed by April 5 and prevent the spread of the disease. But due to the large number of infected people, the quarantine had to be extended - for how long, it is not specified.
From the very beginning of the pandemic, the Chinese authorities have adhered to a “zero tolerance” policy for the coronavirus, therefore, even with not very high incidence rates, they are introducing strict measures, locking down entire areas and even cities for quarantine.