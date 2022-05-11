Armenia’s Pashinyan to Dutch businessmen: We have agenda of major democratic reforms to boost economic growth

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to the Netherlands continues. On Wednesday, the PM visited the office of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, in The Hague, where he met with representatives of the local business community, the premier's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ingrid Thijssen, Director of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, noted that local businessmen are interested in cooperation with Armenia, and they are ready to discuss investment opportunities in various fields in Armenia and get acquainted with the conditions created for business. According to her, the Armenian community in the Netherlands enjoys great sympathy, the representatives of which stand out for their responsibility to work, creativity and business skills.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that he is glad to start the working day in The Hague with a meeting with businessmen to present the economic opportunities and attractiveness of Armenia to the Dutch business, also in the light of the current challenges. Nikol Pashinyan thanked for holding this important meeting and presented the reforms being implemented in our country, including those aimed at the creation of favorable conditions for business and the fight against systemic corruption.

In particular, Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is undergoing effective reforms for the development of democratic institutions, also with the support of the European Union, which are aimed at ensuring favorable conditions for investment. The Prime Minister attached importance to the regional stability in the context of attracting investments, adding that the Armenian government is interested in it.

Touching upon the capital investments in Armenia, the Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale North-South road construction program. Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized cooperation in the fields of agriculture, high technologies, education and industry. The Prime Minister, in particular, referred to the programs implemented in the fields of modern agriculture, education and information technologies, adding that these directions are of strategic importance for the government. The Prime Minister also stressed the cooperation in the field of tourism, including gastrotourism, where there are wide opportunities.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan, as well as the members of the Armenian governmental delegation, answered various questions of the businessmen, which referred to the opportunities and prospects for the implementation of investment programs in our country. The Prime Minister stressed that the Armenian government is ready to discuss mutually beneficial programs and projects, to support their effective implementation within the framework of its tools.