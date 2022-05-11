Saudi Arabia warns world is running out of energy capacity

Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan

New Zealand will fully open its international borders from 31 July

Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting

Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan

Armenian cross-stone unveiled at Peace Palace in The Hague within framework of PM Pashinyan's visit

Armenia soldier found dead with gunshot wound

EU to propose considering sanctions evasion a crime

Criminal case opened into tragic death of Armenia television program host

Game of Thrones' stuntwoman sues show's creators over her injury

JPMorgan: Russian economy is doing better than expected amid tough sanctions

Karabakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Group of Dutch Armenians staging protest demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

US 'actively exploring' new sanctions that would force Russia to default on foreign debt

Filming of Robbie Williams biopic starts

Opposition MP says what is happening in Armenia today is at focus of international community

Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Protest rally to be held in Baku against threats, violence toward Azerbaijan public figures

Real Madrid hold talks with Pogba

Kazakhstan dismisses reports on country leaving Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Dutch businessmen: We have agenda of major democratic reforms to boost economic growth

Scientists find link between gender of coffee drinkers, method of preparation and cholesterol level

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Bloomberg: Gas conflict between Ukraine and Russia threatens supplies to Europe

Rapper Tupac Shakur's Hummer up for auction

Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan

Rival gang clash kills 44 prisoners in Ecuador

Researchers test light technology to protect people from next pandemic

Protesters in Sri Lanka burn houses of 38 politicians

Alec Baldwin reveals sex of their 7th child

US intelligence officials warn China is 'working hard' to be able to take over Taiwan militarily

Why do people have nightmares after COVID-19?

Armenia PM in Netherlands: Our peoples have always been open, deeply interested in interpenetrating cultures

Premier attends ‘Under the spell of Mount Ararat: Treasures from ancient Armenia’ exhibition opening in Assen

Jurgen Klopp։ It was a massive performance

US House passes more than $40bn bill on additional aid for Ukraine

UAE and Saudi ministers oppose NOPEC bill, saying it will raise oil prices

Oldest ex-Barcelona player dies at the age of 106

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system advises PM not to hold rallies

Newspaper: Noteworthy details disclosed about Armenia PM's recent visit to Moscow

La Liga: Barca achieve victory

Eurovision 2022: Armenia is in final (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Pashinyan is ‘greeted’ with insults in Netherlands

Premier League: Liverpool win

NATO Secretary-General tests positive for COVID-19

Elon Musk to restore former President Donald Trump's Twitter account

Armenian opposition reacts to Azerbaijan's statements

Car rallies to be organized in different directions of Yerevan

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Israel at the end of May

Erdogan: Stances of Turkey and Kazakhstan on resolving Ukrainian crisis coincide

What harmful components ice cream contains?

UEFA approves new format for European competitions

Armenia PM lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide in Netherlands

Armenia PM arrives in Netherlands

Resistance Movement organizes march through central streets of Yerevan

Dynamo Moscow reach final, Zakharyan scores

Alcohol-related deaths rise sharply in US during COVID-19 pandemic

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia says they want to support Syunik province

Manchester City confirm transfer of Erling Haaland

EU on protests in Armenia: Police should not go unpunished, but there may be different perceptions

Georgia submits second part of questionnaire for EU accession talks

Resistance Movement holds another rally on France Square in Yerevan

Deputy FM on cooperation with EU: Armenia is now doing everything to restore its place

Shanghai subway shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in city

Consultations on Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation planning held in Yerevan

Xi Jinping warns of confrontation related to Ukraine crisis

Emir of Kuwait accepts PM and government's resignation

Macron urges Hungarian PM to agree to embargo on Russian oil imports

EU: We do not go deep into content of talks between Yerevan and Baku

Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia

US State Department comments on protests in Armenia

Armenia's U-15 team defeat Lebanese team

Turkish Defense Minister urges Greece to solve bilateral problems through dialogue

Armenia has new head of mission to NATO

Iran considers Turkey's construction of dams unacceptable

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

France ambassador: We support Armenia government efforts to establish peace in region

EU Delegation head urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from 'conspiratorial thoughts and plans'

Woman gives birth during Metallica concert in Brazil

FFA donates balls to Artsakh schools

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkey

Historian says Marilyn Monroe's lock of hair given to Kim Kardashian is fake

Ruben Rubinyan, several envoys discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Ambassador-at-large: Armenia 6-point document transferred to Azerbaijan includes Artsakh status, security issues

35 people apprehended so far during Tuesday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

Kylian Mbappe visits Madrid

Japan imposes sanctions on 71 Russian companies

Experts reveal unusual early signs of Parkinson's disease

Ashley Olsen secretly married

Turkey plans to open consulate in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

Police apprehend opposition marchers near Lake Yerevan

26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week

Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan court session is held behind closed doors

Armenia Resistance Movement coordinator: Any incident of violence is reprehensible to us

Situation gets tense during Resistance Movement march in Zeytun district of Yerevan

Over 200 injured in mass protests in Sri Lanka

Lionel Messi arrives in Saudi Arabia

Unidentified Indians fire rocket-propelled grenades at police department

Armenia premier heads for Netherlands on official visit