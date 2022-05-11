Criminal case opened into tragic death of Armenia television program host

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the tragic death of TV program host Armine Tshagharyan. Vardan Tadevosyan, spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
According to preliminary data, Tshagharyan had drowned.
On Monday, ordinary citizens, rescuers, and Lori Province patrols pulled Armine Tshagharyan—the host of a TV travel program—out of the Debed river, near the Sanahin railway station in Alaverdi city,—and in an unconscious state.
She was ambulanced to the Alaverdi hospital, but died without regaining consciousness.
Armine Tshagharyan was filming on a boat with her colleagues.