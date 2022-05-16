Christie's sells dinosaur fossils for more than 12 million dollars

Dinosaur fossils, more than 100 million years old, were sold at auction Christie's for more than $ 12 million, CNN reported.
According to Christie's, the dinosaur, nicknamed "Hector," is the most complete skeleton of Deinonychus antirrhopus ever found. The specimen, excavated in Montana in 2013, is from the early Cretaceous period: 115 million to 108 million years ago. According to the auction house, the specimen, which consists of 126 original fossils on a custom frame, is in "remarkable state of preservation."
According to Christie's, the lot was expected to go for $4 million to $6 million.
Instead, it sold for $12.4 million on Wednesday.
The 9-foot-long Deinonychus, which lived in western North America, got its name for the distinctive deadly claw on each paw, the auction house said.
Deinonychus means "terrible claw" in Ancient Greek.
Hector is only the third complete deinonychus skeleton ever found. Two other complete deinonychus skeletons belong to museums: one is on display at the American Museum of Natural History.