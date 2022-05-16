Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden

Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, their entry into NATO does not pose a threat, but will provoke a response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

However, Putin added that “such a change in the country’s foreign policy could negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations, which had been built in the spirit of good neighbourliness and partnership for many years, and were mutually beneficial.”

On Sunday, the ruling Social Democratic Party of Sweden announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, while noting that Sweden, if approved, would oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory. Swedish Prime Minister said that joining NATO would have a positive impact on the security of the country and the Swedish people. On Sunday, Finland also officially decided to join the North Atlantic Alliance. According to media reports, the Swedish government has already prepared a letter of application to NATO, it is planned to be sent simultaneously with Finland.