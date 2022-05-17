News
Relatives of deceased servicemen block street adjacent to Court of Appeal
Relatives of deceased servicemen block street adjacent to Court of Appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Relatives of the deceased servicemen block the street adjacent to the Court of Appeals, they are holding photos of the deceased soldiers.

Today the session on the claim of relatives of the deceased servicemen demanding to bring criminal proceedings against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not take place.

The session did not take place because of the absence of the prosecutor. The judge said that the prosecutor was informed about the sitting.

The relatives suspect that the session was deliberately postponed.

"We demand that all our questions be answered," said Anahit Manasyan, a relative of the deceased.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
