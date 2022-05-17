News
Tuesday
May 17
Armenia President and Japanese Ambassador exchange views on bilateral agenda
Japan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, Fukushima Masanori congratulated the Armenian President on the occasion of assuming office and wished him an effective work.

During the meeting, Fukushima Masanori noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Armenia, the President's Press Office informed NEWS.am.

The sides discussed the establishment of diplomatic relations and the prospects of their development and exchanged views on the Armenian-Japanese bilateral agenda and the deepening of cooperation.
