Armenia Defense Ministry denies misinformation from Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The Armenian Defense Ministry denies for the second time the misinformation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the alleged ceasefire violation.
The report of the Defense Ministry highlights that there is misinformation regarding the statement that positions were allegedly fired upon on the night of 18 May on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the report said.