News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
454.86
EUR
478.29
RUB
7.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.86
EUR
478.29
RUB
7.18
Show news feed
Armenia Defense Ministry denies misinformation from Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Armenia Defense Ministry denies misinformation from Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Defense Ministry denies for the second time the misinformation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the alleged ceasefire violation.

The report of the Defense Ministry highlights that there is misinformation regarding the statement that positions were allegedly fired upon on the night of 18 May on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the report said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos