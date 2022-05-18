Armenian police arrest 364 participants in protests

Since the morning of May 18, 364 participants in peaceful protests have been apprehended in Yerevan for disobedience to the demand of a policeman.
Since Wednesday, peaceful actions of civil disobedience continued in Yerevan demanding the resignation of the team led by Nikol Pashinyan.
Members of the resistance movement in different parts of the Armenian capital block the streets. The police are trying to restore traffic.
Actions of disobedience have been taking place in Armenia since May 2. The day before, 417 citizens were apprehended.