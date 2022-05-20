Police apprehend members of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan

The police have just apprehended members of the Resistance Movement walking with red umbrellas along the Republic Square in Yerevan.

The law enforcement officers first warned the citizens not to approach the government building, and when they asked what was the matter, the police officers has appreheded them. Among them was a deputy from the Armenia bloc Kristine Vardanyan.

In connection with the mentioned incident, she left a note on her Facebook page.

"We walked with red umbrellas along the Republic Square, we wanted to cross the street on a zebra, along which the movement of citizens is allowed. The police tried to stop us from doing it. As a result, law enforcement officers abducted 5 people for walking around the square with red umbrellas and crossing the street in the right place,” the opposition MP noted.