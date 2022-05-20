News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
USD
458.98
EUR
485.74
RUB
7.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
458.98
EUR
485.74
RUB
7.81
Show news feed
Police apprehend members of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan
Police apprehend members of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


The police have just apprehended members of the Resistance Movement walking with red umbrellas along the Republic Square in Yerevan.

The law enforcement officers first warned the citizens not to approach the government building, and when they asked what was the matter, the police officers has appreheded them. Among them was a deputy from the Armenia bloc Kristine Vardanyan.

In connection with the mentioned incident, she left a note on her Facebook page.

"We walked with red umbrellas along the Republic Square, we wanted to cross the street on a zebra, along which the movement of citizens is allowed. The police tried to stop us from doing it. As a result, law enforcement officers abducted 5 people for walking around the square with red umbrellas and crossing the street in the right place,” the opposition MP noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos