American Middle East Forum head suggests excluding Turkey from NATO
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey should be expelled from NATO because of its policy and position on the membership of the alliance of Sweden and Finland, said the president of the Middle East Forum, the historian-orientalist Daniel Pipes, Then24 reports.

The expert calls Ankara's actions blackmail. According to him, Turkey is trying to bargain for benefits in exchange for consent to NATO expansion.

Pipes said Turkey has been a very bad ally for the past 20 years.

"Ankara pursues policies hostile to NATO members such as Greece, it invaded Syria, threatens Europe with Syrian migrants, buys S-400 systems from Russia," he said.
