The National Interest: Turkey violates international consensus

The Biden administration has done a great job of strengthening transatlantic unity in order to punish Russia for attacking Ukraine and limit its opportunities for aggression against other countries in the future, The National Interest reported.
However, Turkey, a member of NATO, is an exception and an indefinite ally. Turkey criticizes Russia for attacking Ukraine, but refuses to join multilateral sanctions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is playing on both sides of the conflict to increase his regional power and economic gains.
Turkey broke the international consensus. Erdogan believes that maintaining economic relations with Russia and Ukraine will mitigate the impact of the conflict on the Turkish economy and bring political benefits to it, said the author of the article, former adviser to the administrations of the three former US presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, David Philips.
According to the American expert, doing business with Russia is a dangerous decision for Turkey.
Turkish private and state-owned banks may face international scrutiny and the possibility of severe fines for violating sanctions against Russia. The penalties could affect Turkey's ability to borrow in international markets.
Philips notes that Turkey is Russia's fifth largest export market, and Russia is Turkey's tenth largest export market.
Turkey under the dictatorship of Erdogan is on the verge of pariah status, the expert notes in his article on the pages of The National Interest.
Erdogan hopes that the war and sanctions will distract Turkish voters when they go to the polls in 2023.
Turkey is at a fork in the road. On one path are reforms and tolerance for those who want to create a truly democratic Turkey that respects the rights of minorities and the individual. The other way is more kleptocracy and human rights violations, as Turkey becomes a pariah in the Euro-Atlantic community, the author of the article emphasizes.