Turkish Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador over police practice warning

The US ambassador in Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a warning to US citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that mentioned police crowd control methods, AP reported, citing local media.

The embassy posted the message on its website May 18 ahead of the opposition Republican People's Party rally in Istanbul on Saturday evening.

The Turkish National Police have used measures including water cannons, tear gas and non-lethal projectiles in the past to control crowds at protests, the warning to US citizens in Turkey said.

The state-run Anadolu news agency, citing unnamed ministry sources, said Ambassador Jeffry Flake was called in so the Turkish government could express its discomfort about the baseless allegations in the US warning.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued its own warning to Turkish citizens in the US, which appears to be a mirror image of the US statement. It says US police have used live ammunition, electric shocks, tear gas and violent action to quell demonstrations in the past.

Foreign embassies in Turkey regularly warn their citizens to avoid large gatherings and protests.