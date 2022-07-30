News
North Macedonia to donate Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Macedonia plans to donate an unspecified number of Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine as it seeks to modernize its own military to meet NATO standards, its defense ministry said on Friday, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine will receive tanks belonging to the western Balkan country's tank battalion which is in the process of being upgraded.
"Taking into account this situation and the requirements of the Ukrainian defence ministry, the government has decided that a certain quantity of these (tank) capacities will be donated to Ukraine, in line with its needs," the statement said.

The ministry did not specify the number of tanks, but it said they belonged to the so called third generation of main battle tanks from the 1970s and 1980s that have composite amour and computer-stabilized firing control systems.

 
