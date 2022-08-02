Princess Diana's favorite car is up for auction

Princess Diana's Ford Escort will soon be auctioned off by Silverstone Auctions, the New York Post reported.
Lady Di drove the small family car for three years (from 1985 to 1988) while Princes William and Harry were young. However, the royal security service forced her to change to a more expensive car model that would provide more security for the princess.
The Ford Escort car is put up for sale with a mileage of just under 40 thousand km and all the necessary documents for it. At the Ford plant, Princess Diana had an improved grille and an extra rear-view mirror for the security guard she was supposed to ride with.
Despite the fact that Lady Dee drove more expensive cars, representatives of the auction said that the Ford Escort is much more valuable model and can go for three times the price of similar models.