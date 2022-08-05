Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive

US President Joe Biden's new coronavirus antigen test results on Friday were positive, the American leader will continue to observe strict measures of self-exclusion, according to a statement released by the White House press service by Kevin O'Connor, the chief of staff's treating physician.
According to the information he laid out, "The president continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear," O'Connor wrote. However, the doctor added, a test "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive." The President will continue to implement the strict measures of self-isolation previously reported, the document noted.
At the same time, the White House press office reported Joe Biden's intention to travel Monday with his wife, Jill, to Kentucky, which was hit by flooding caused by heavy rains last week. At least 37 people died, the state suffered significant economic losses, more than 3,000 residents remain without electricity and more than 13,000 without running water.