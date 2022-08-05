Peskov: Putin has not discussed with Erdogan purchase and production of Bayraktar drones in Russia

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have not discussed the possible production in Russia or the purchase of Bayraktar drones from Turkey, spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.
Peskov responded negatively to a question whether the leaders had discussed issues related to Turkish drones. "No," he said.
Two weeks ago, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the government will send to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to ratify the agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in the high-tech, aviation and space industries.
"Among other things, this will make it possible to build a factory in Ukraine to produce and service the famous Bayraktar drones," Shmyhal said.