US Senate begins to consider package of initiatives to reduce inflation

US senators on Saturday began discussing a package of initiatives aimed at reducing inflation, which provides the US authorities to allocate about $400 billion. The meeting is being broadcast on the website of the upper house of the US Congress.

The bill includes a number of measures, including measures to reduce the federal budget deficit, reduce health care costs for citizens and fight climate change. In addition, it provides for an increase in taxes for large corporations, which should partially provide the funds necessary for the proposed programs.

The US authorities expect that all this will ensure a reduction of inflation in the country in the long term. In support of these steps is the ruling Democratic Party in the United States.

Earlier on Saturday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (from New York State) said that the Independent Auditor of the Upper Chamber on Procedural Issues had allowed to consider the main part of the measures package by the simplified procedure provided for the budget initiatives. This is expected to allow Democrats to bypass Republican opposition.

The Hill estimated that the debate on the bill and its amendments will likely continue on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the US Department of Labor, consumer prices in the country rose at an annualized rate of 9.1 percent in June, the largest increase since November 1981.