Russia sets temporary quotas for sulfur export

The Russian government has established temporary quotas for the export of sulfur, which is necessary for the production of mineral fertilizers, the website of the Cabinet reported on Sunday.
"The quota will amount to 1.1 million tons. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been instructed to approve the procedure for calculating the volume of the non-tariff quota (together with the Ministry of Energy), as well as the sulfur supply and purchase plan for 2022," said in a statement.
It is noted that the restrictions on the export of sulfur will be in force from August 10 to December 31, 2022.
The government added that the decision will help to provide mineral fertilizer producers with raw materials in the amount needed for the domestic market.