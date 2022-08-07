Sweden will send 120 instructors to Britain to train Armed Forces

The Swedish authorities have decided to send military instructors to the UK to teach military training to Ukrainian citizens, the press release from the government office said, published on their website.
"The aim is to make it possible for Ukraine to maintain and strengthen its defence capabilities.
The initiative to offer basic military training to Ukrainian citizens comes from the UK – the country has invited other partner nations in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Canada to contribute," it said.
Sweden will send up to 120 instructors to Britain between August 12 and December 31, 2022.
In total, about 10 thousand Ukrainians will take part in military training. A maximum of 60 Swedish instructors will stay in the United Kingdom at one time, which, it is believed, will have little impact on other operations of the Swedish Armed Forces.