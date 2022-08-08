Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan troops are squeezing the ring, increasing the pressure

I have been studying the motives of the latest Azerbaijani aggression in all details for a week. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook Monday morning.
"It was a detailed, calculated operation from a political, military, and regional point of view.
The RA authorities urgently implemented the outlined political requirements of Azerbaijan for this phase, and militarily, the Azerbaijani troops are squeezing the ring—increasing the pressure—by carrying out rearrangements/repositioning in the direction of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)].
Under the conditions of the created military-political situation, the authorities of Armenia no longer have the opportunity to act, to take a step—even if by some miracle, such a desire would arise.
In these dire circumstances, a window of opportunity can only open if there is a change of power in the RA. Otherwise, Azerbaijan is preparing legitimate grounds to move all the way to Yerevan, and will move forward as much as the situation allows," Abrahamyan added.