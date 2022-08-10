News
Wednesday
August 10
Situation gets tense in front of Armenia MOD
Situation gets tense in front of Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


A little while ago, the situation outside the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia became tense when a group of parents of the servicemen—who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020—who are protesting in front of the MOD building since the morning, entered the building.

But after negotiating with the military police for a few minutes, these parents left the MOD building, saying that they were informed inside that defense minister Suren Papikyan was not in the building.

These parents are upset that they have not been accepted for almost two hours.

The sons of these parents protesting in front of the MOD building were from the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert. These parents demand to meet with the commander of this battalion, Pavlik Kyaramyan, whom they blame for the deaths of their sons.

These parents demand a meeting also with either defense minister Suren Papikyan or deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan.

For a long time, these parents are trying to find out under what circumstances their soldier sons had died during the aforementioned war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
