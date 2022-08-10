The number of people leaving Armenia by air increased by 60 percent

Passenger traffic at Zvartnots airport in the first half of 2022 was 1323811 (665940 people arrived, 657871 people departed).
Passenger traffic at Shirak airport for the same period amounted to 32557 people (arrived 15668 people, departed 16889 people).
The number of arrivals for the first half of this year (taking into account the data of the two airports) amounted to 681608 people. The number departed for the same time - 674760 people.
Note that for the first six months of 2021, 416040 people left Armenia by air.
It turns out that the number of people leaving Armenia by air in the first half of 2022 increased by 60%.
Aram Danielyan