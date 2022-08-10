News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
The number of people leaving Armenia by air increased by 60 percent
The number of people leaving Armenia by air increased by 60 percent
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Passenger traffic at Zvartnots airport in the first half of 2022 was 1323811 (665940 people arrived, 657871 people departed).

Passenger traffic at Shirak airport for the same period amounted to 32557 people (arrived 15668 people, departed 16889 people).

The number of arrivals for the first half of this year (taking into account the data of the two airports) amounted to 681608 people. The number departed for the same time - 674760 people.

Note that for the first six months of 2021, 416040 people left Armenia by air.

It turns out that the number of people leaving Armenia by air in the first half of 2022 increased by 60%.

Aram Danielyan
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also decreased...
 Armenia to launch ferry service from Georgian Poti port to Russian Kavkaz port in August
Armenia plans to launch a ferry service from the Georgian port of Poti to the Russian port of Kavkaz in August...
 Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 Yeremyan Projects to build unprecedented livestock complex in Tashir community in Armenia’s Lori Province
On August 5, 2022, the foundation was laid for a new initiative to develop Armenia's economy…
 Armenia revenue committee begins active administration of compliance with cashless operations’ law requirements
The analyses show that there are many taxpayers in the country who have not yet taken appropriate measures to ensure the possibility of accepting cashless payments…
 Armenia Airline is working on solving problems: All passengers will receive compensation
“Scheduled for 10:20 flight 06/08 NGT 930 has already departed, and flight NGT 1727/1728 from Hurghada...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos