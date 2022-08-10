News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
British Foreign Office summons Chinese ambassador to London over Beijing's statements about Taiwan
British Foreign Office summons Chinese ambassador to London over Beijing's statements about Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Zheng Zeguang, has been summoned to the British Foreign Office because of Beijing's recent actions and statements regarding Taiwan, this follows a statement from Liz Truss, head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Office.

"I instructed officials to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain his country’s actions," said a statement issued on behalf of Truss.

The document noted that there has been increasing aggressive behavior from Beijing in recent months that threatens peace and stability in the Pacific region.

Britain calls on China to urgently resolve all differences with Taiwan by peaceful means, without the threat of force or coercion, the statement stresses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos