Biden goes on unexpected vacation to an Atlantic island

Finally over his coronavirus infection, US President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past, Reuters reported.
He was greeted by hundreds of people, mostly supporters, who lined the street with American flags and other signs, including some that were critical.
Kiawah's Ocean Course was the site of Phil Mickelson's 2021 victory in the PGA Championship and the U.S. team's 1991 win over Europe in the Ryder Cup.
Biden has spent many weekends at his homes in the Delaware cities of Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, but had not been to Kiawah Island since taking office in January 2021.
He was a regular visitor to the island south of Charleston as vice president.
Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden and other family members, was staying at a home on the island.
Biden, 79, just got over a bout of COVID-19 and as of Tuesday still had a lingering cough.
Presidents in the past have held news conferences prior to leaving on their traditional August vacations, but Biden did not have one this time.