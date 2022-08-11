Azerbaijan media say Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction is completed

The Azerbaijani media have informed about the completion of the construction of the alternative motorway to the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.
But they did not provide respective details, and just publicized one or two photos in this regard.
This alternative motorway was planned in accordance with the sixth point in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.
It turned out, however, that Azerbaijan unilaterally built this motorway, thus violating the terms of the aforesaid statement.
The Armenian authorities claim that they were not familiar with this construction project.
This motorway is 32 kilometers long, and 10 kilometers of it will be in the territory of Armenia.
In the meantime, the Armenian residents of Berdzor town and Aghavno village of the Berdzor corridor have been instructed to leave their homes by August 25.